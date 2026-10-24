Infantino says he’s supported by ‘vast, vast majority’ of soccer ahead of FIFA elections

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the Women's U20 World Cup final soccer match between Spain and North Korea in Lodz, Poland, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Beata Zawrzel) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By James Robson, The Associated Press,

Posted October 24, 2026 8:04 am.

Last Updated October 24, 2026 8:19 am.

FIFA’s embattled president Gianni Infantino said he has the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of soccer, despite his failed plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.

Infantino is seeking re-election next year as the head of soccer’s world governing body in the face of attempts to force him to stand down in the wake of the divisive plan.

He infuriated soccer leaders in Europe, North America and Asia over the proposal to sell profits in the World Cup through a commercial subsidiary.

But in an interview released Saturday with the BBC at the Under-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan, Infantino brushed off doubts about him being able to continue as president.

“Well you know I was elected by 211 member associations from all over the world,” Infantino said. “I think what is important is that in an organization like FIFA, there can be different views, different points of view.

“But if we are serious about democracy, about the democratic process, about believing that everyone has the same vote and the same voice all over the world, that football belongs to everyone, if we are serious about that, then we need, to respect as well the views of the vast, vast majority.”

Infantino is standing for a final term in office in March. The deadline for potential candidates to come forward to stand against him is Nov. 18.

His latest comments came after he apologized to FIFA’s ruling council last week for “mistakes” in his secretive investment plan for the World Cup.

Despite his apology, European delegates said they left the meeting disappointed about what they saw as a lack of clarity.

On Friday, the Asian Football Confederation endorsed Infantino for another term as FIFA president in an apparent turnaround in its stance from two months ago when it criticized him for a breach of trust.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

James Robson, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

First Nations prepare for historic meeting with Carney and the premiers

OTTAWA — Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is feeling the weight of the moment as she approaches something her predecessors sought for years: a sit-down meeting with the prime minister and premiers.

41m ago

Why some Ontario voters are turning to AI chatbots for 2026 municipal elections

TORONTO — Eric Apps had an inkling of who would get his vote in Toronto’s municipal election, but the lawyer wanted a second opinion before making his final decision.

41m ago

Cuban ambassadors ask Canada to renew its rejection of U.S. embargo and fuel blockade

OTTAWA — Havana is urging Ottawa not to drop its public opposition to the decades-long U.S. embargo as Washington ramps up pressure on countries supporting Cuba.

40m ago

Kardinal Offishall finds fresh fire after personal loss, career highs and lows

TORONTO — Just a few years after helping put Toronto hip-hop on the map, Kardinal Offishall was running out of money, struggling to land gigs and wondering what had gone wrong.

35m ago

Top Stories

First Nations prepare for historic meeting with Carney and the premiers

OTTAWA — Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak is feeling the weight of the moment as she approaches something her predecessors sought for years: a sit-down meeting with the prime minister and premiers.

41m ago

Why some Ontario voters are turning to AI chatbots for 2026 municipal elections

TORONTO — Eric Apps had an inkling of who would get his vote in Toronto’s municipal election, but the lawyer wanted a second opinion before making his final decision.

41m ago

Cuban ambassadors ask Canada to renew its rejection of U.S. embargo and fuel blockade

OTTAWA — Havana is urging Ottawa not to drop its public opposition to the decades-long U.S. embargo as Washington ramps up pressure on countries supporting Cuba.

40m ago

Kardinal Offishall finds fresh fire after personal loss, career highs and lows

TORONTO — Just a few years after helping put Toronto hip-hop on the map, Kardinal Offishall was running out of money, struggling to land gigs and wondering what had gone wrong.

35m ago

Most Watched Today

0:39
Ontario proposing digital version of government photo I.D.

The government of Ontario is beginning to introduce digital provincial credentials in a phased manner, starting with the Ontario photo card, issued to Ontario residents who do not have a driver’s licence.

18h ago

0:30
Stan Cho hired as Ontario parliamentary assistant, months after spending scandal

Ontario's former tourism minister MPP Stan Cho has been hired as a provincial parliamentary assistant just months after stepping down from his role as minister over a spending scandal.

21h ago

2:30
Parents of students at special needs school in North York frustrated after years without playground

Families who spent years raising money for an accessible playground at a North York school say they are still waiting for answers months after construction suddenly halted, leaving students without the specialized space they were promised.

21h ago

2:44
Iconic MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry makes first visit to GTHA

The iconic MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry is making its way across Lake Ontario as ship enthusiasts gathered to get a glimpse of the boat.

20h ago

1:37
Sunshine continues on Friday, into weekend

Clear and sunny skies are sticking around Friday and into the weekend in Toronto. Next week, rain and cloudy conditions are expected to move into the region.

October 22, 2026 7:16 pm EST EST

More Videos