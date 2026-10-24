Iran remains open to talks with US under Pakistan-brokered deal, envoy says

A man looks out over the water as a small boat passes cargo ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, early Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

By Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press,

Posted October 24, 2026 11:51 am.

Last Updated October 24, 2026 3:33 pm.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran remains open to talks with the U.S. under a Pakistan-brokered interim deal reached in June to end the conflict, Tehran’s ambassador to Islamabad said Saturday, accusing Washington of undermining diplomacy and prolonging the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam said that Iran recently conveyed through Pakistan that it was prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifted its naval blockade, but accused U.S. President Donald Trump of rejecting the proposal by insisting the blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

Pakistan and Qatar helped broker the June agreement, which sought to restore shipping through the strait, lift the U.S. naval blockade and begin negotiations toward a broader deal addressing Iran’s nuclear program.

Moghadam, speaking at a seminar in Islamabad, said that Iranian officials had conveyed their willingness to reopen the strait during visits to Tehran by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Muni r, provided Washington ended its blockade.

Moghadam also said that Tehran would study the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement that includes Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey before deciding whether to support it, describing it as a potential instrument for unity. “We will study the Mecca Agreement, and if it is good, we will support it,” he said.

The agreement was signed following renewed attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saudi Arabia. The three countries who signed it said it would strengthen collective deterrence and expand defense cooperation.

Turkey has submitted the agreement to parliament for ratification. Turkish and Pakistani officials say it is defensive and does not target Iran or any other country. Turkey has ruled out sending troops into Yemen to attack the Houthis, while Pakistan says its role would be strictly defensive.

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

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