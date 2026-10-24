Maple Leafs extend winning streak to 4 with dominant win over Oilers

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) can't stop Toronto Maple Leafs' Jack Roslovic (96) from scoring during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 24, 2026 10:12 pm.

William Nylander had two goals, including the 300th of his career, as the Toronto Maple Leafs scorched the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 on Saturday.

Jack Roslovic, Auston Matthews, Troy Stecher, Zack MacEwen and Vinni Lettieri also scored for the Maple Leafs (7-4-2) who have won four straight.

Anthony Stolarz made 30 stops to earn the win in the Toronto net.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the Oilers (8-2-1) who had a three-game winning streak halted. With his league-leading 12th goal, Draisaitl recorded his third consecutive two-goal game and extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, during which he has nine goals.

Tristan Jarry recorded 25 saves for Edmonton.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Matthews and Kirill Marchenko both extended their season-opening road point streak to five games. Matthews now needs just one point to reach 800 in his career, which will make him the fastest player in franchise history to reach the milestone, in addition to the NHL’s third quickest American skater to hit the mark.

Oilers: Connor McDavid had two assists to extend his season-starting points streak to 11 games — giving him an incredible 33 points in 11 games. McDavid entered the contest scoring at a staggering 3.10 points-per-game rate.

KEY MOMENT

Just 54 seconds after going up 2-0, Kirill Marchenko made a nice pass to hit Stecher in flight in the slot and he scored his second goal of the season in as many games.

KEY STAT

No team has had more success in Rogers Place in Edmonton than the Maple Leafs. Since the Oilers moved into their new arena, Toronto has gone 12-2-1.

PENALTY-KILLING PROWESS

The Maple Leafs have been impressive this season on the PK. They had killed 40 of 41 opposition power plays and 30 in a row until Edmonton got one late in Saturday’s game.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs visit the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Oilers host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

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