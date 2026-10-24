Police search for possible armed suspect after man stabbed downtown

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Jerome Gange

By John Marchesan

Posted October 24, 2026 7:55 pm.

The search is on for a possible armed suspect after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto.

Police were called to the Victoria Street and King Street East area just before 6 p.m. Saturday and found a man in his 30s suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators did not have an immediate suspect description but did say the person they are looking for may be armed with a gun.

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