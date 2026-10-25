Battery fire at East York high-rise sends 4 people to hospital
Posted October 25, 2026 9:33 am.
Four people were sent to a hospital after a fire broke out inside an East York high-rise apartment building late Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to 95 Thornecliffe Park East, near Overlea Boulevard, just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a fire on the 41st floor.
The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to a single unit, according to first responders, but smoke did spread throughout the floor and was eventually cleared.
Toronto Fire Services believes the source of the blaze came from a lithium-ion battery. How the battery caught on fire is still under investigation.
Four people were transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.