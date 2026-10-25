Battery fire at East York high-rise sends 4 people to hospital

A Toronto Fire Services truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 25, 2026 9:33 am.

Four people were sent to a hospital after a fire broke out inside an East York high-rise apartment building late Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to 95 Thornecliffe Park East, near Overlea Boulevard, just before 10:30 p.m. for reports of a fire on the 41st floor.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to a single unit, according to first responders, but smoke did spread throughout the floor and was eventually cleared.

Toronto Fire Services believes the source of the blaze came from a lithium-ion battery. How the battery caught on fire is still under investigation.

Four people were transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in Mississauga stabbing: Peel Regional Police

A man was killed during a stabbing in Mississauga early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Britannia area, near Tomken and Kamato Roads, just before 5 a.m. Peel Regional Police said...

3h ago

Loblaw CEO Per Bank says discount stores now key to winning price-weary shoppers

TORONTO — Narrow aisles, fewer shelves, and plenty of house-brand items: this Loblaw store feels cosier but still offers enough variety for a grocery run.

4h ago

Man, 29, arrested for impaired driving after crashing into 2 cars near Casa Loma

A 29-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving overnight after crashing into multiple vehicles in the Casa Loma area. Toronto police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Davenport Road...

2h ago

First Nations, Carney and premiers set to gather for day of ceremony

OTTAWA — First Nations leaders are gathering with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the country's premiers in Ottawa today for a ceremony ahead of a historic meeting on Monday.

4h ago

Top Stories

Man killed in Mississauga stabbing: Peel Regional Police

A man was killed during a stabbing in Mississauga early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Britannia area, near Tomken and Kamato Roads, just before 5 a.m. Peel Regional Police said...

3h ago

Loblaw CEO Per Bank says discount stores now key to winning price-weary shoppers

TORONTO — Narrow aisles, fewer shelves, and plenty of house-brand items: this Loblaw store feels cosier but still offers enough variety for a grocery run.

4h ago

Man, 29, arrested for impaired driving after crashing into 2 cars near Casa Loma

A 29-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving overnight after crashing into multiple vehicles in the Casa Loma area. Toronto police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Davenport Road...

2h ago

First Nations, Carney and premiers set to gather for day of ceremony

OTTAWA — First Nations leaders are gathering with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the country's premiers in Ottawa today for a ceremony ahead of a historic meeting on Monday.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Search continues for children, Mother wanted

The search continues tonight for three young children and their mother, who is accused of abducting them from Scarborough. David Zura has the latest details including a person of interest now identified in the investigation. 

12h ago

1:51
Police identify person of interest in Scarborough parental abduction

Toronto police have identified a person of interest as they continue to search for a woman in connection with a parental abduction investigation in Scarborough.

19h ago

1:07
3 children missing in Scarborough parental abduction

A 22-year-old Toronto woman is wanted in connection with the abduction of three children in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

October 23, 2026 9:45 pm EST EST

1:56
Above seasonal temperatures for the weekend

Early morning frost gives way to sunny and seasonally mild temperatures on Saturday, and throughout the weekend, before a cooler pattern returns early next week.

October 23, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

0:39
Ontario proposing digital version of government photo I.D.

The government of Ontario is beginning to introduce digital provincial credentials in a phased manner, starting with the Ontario photo card, issued to Ontario residents who do not have a driver’s licence.

October 23, 2026 2:28 pm EST EST

More Videos