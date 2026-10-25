4 suspects in custody, almost 70 theft-related charges laid in Toronto retail store robberies

Toronto police have arrested a fourth suspect and continue to search for one more man in connection with multiple thefts from Toronto retail stores during the first 10 months of the year.

Investigators say between January 14, 2026 and October 11, 2026, a group of individuals worked together to steal more than $35,000 in goods from several stores.

Jacob Doucette, 35, and Camille Dobson-Boire, 31, both from Toronto, were taken into custody on October 11 and face a combined 30 theft-related charges. Doucette has also been charged with seven counts of failing to comply with probation while Dobson-Boire has been charged with 10 counts of disobeying a court order.

A third suspect, Evan Douglas-Fish, 28, of Toronto, was arrested on October 17, and was charged with 12 counts of theft under $5,000, four counts of disguise with intent, failing to subsequently attend court, obstruction of a peace officer, and personation with the intent to avoid arrest.

On October 22, police arrested Charles Clarke, 42, of Toronto, and charged him with 25 counts of theft under $5,000 and five counts of failing to comply with probation.

One suspect remains at large, 45-year-old Richard Hoskin, who is wanted on 14 theft-related charges and 15 counts of failing to comply with a release order. He is described as five-feet-10, with short brown hair and blue eyes.