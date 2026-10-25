61-year-old killed in Hwy. 404 car crash

A 61-year-old driver was killed during a two-vehicle car crash on Highway 404 early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a section of the highway south of Steeles Avenue, just before 7 a.m.

Authorities said the driver of one of the vehicles was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The sole occupant of the other vehicle was also brought to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause and circumstances leading up to the crash is still under investigation by the OPP Highway Safety Division.

Police are asking any witnesses or drivers with dash camera footage to come forward.