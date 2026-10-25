Man, 29, arrested for impaired driving after crashing into 2 cars near Casa Loma

A 29-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving overnight after crashing into multiple vehicles in the Casa Loma area.

Toronto police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Davenport Road at approximately 3:17 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Detectives said the accused struck a vehicle and left the scene. Then, a short while later, police said the driver struck a second vehicle in the intersection causing another collision.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation.

Police said the driver of one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

Authorities have not released the name of the accused.