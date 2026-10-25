Mississauga mayoral candidates look to shore up support on eve of hotly contested race

The leading candidates continue to canvas in the final 24 hours before election day. Brandon Choghri speaks with Mississauga’s mayoral hopefuls ahead of what’s expected to be a tight race.

By Brandon Choghri

Posted October 25, 2026 7:24 pm.

The mayoral race in Mississauga is among the most interesting in the entire province with polls suggesting that any of the top three candidates could end up victorious in Monday’s election.

Will Alvin Tedjo knock off the city’s current and former mayors? Will Carolyn Parrish hold off her challengers? Or will Bonnie Crombie complete her comeback and reclaim the top job at City Hall?

Crombie vacated her spot as Mississauga’s mayor in 2024 in order to run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party. After failing to win a seat in the last provincial election, she formally resigned as the party leader in January 2026, only to enter the Mississauga mayor’s race in July. As election day draws near, she appears to have an edge in some of the polls.

“I’m quietly confident, looking forward to [Monday]. I have worked so hard these past couple of months,” said Crombie. “We’ve been at every GO Train, every mosque, every church, I’ve met with every community group I possibly could.”

However, recent polling shows that support is almost evenly split among the three top candidates, including incumbent Carolyn Parrish.

“I feel fantastic. We’ve got over 2,500 signs and they’re on lawns and properties, not scattered all over. And if I can take that as support, I’m very thrilled,” she said.

Related:

City councillor Alvin Tedjo has gained significant momentum throughout the campaign, putting him right up there in the polls with Crombie and Parrish. He says the city is ready for a fresh face.

“They’re really desperate for change. People are sick and tired of the politicians of the past, especially when they’re fighting each other more than fighting for us, and right now people are looking for something new, something different. New ideas, fresh energy,” he said.

While property taxes are a hot topic for many voters, a lot of the residents CityNews spoke with also said transit is a top priority.

While Parrish does not have any major transit promises in her platform, Crombie has put forth an ambitious plan.

“Subway, subway, subway,” she said, borrowing a refrain from late Toronto mayor Rob Ford. “I’m just putting the premier on notice now. Should I win, they’ll be a subway mandate behind me and I’ll be coming forward to him asking for funding for subways for Mississauga. After all, Vaughan has one, why shouldn’t we – we’re bigger!”

“It’s nice to have dreams and wishes and sunshine and rainbows, but we are talking about a realistic plan that we can build this term,” countered Tedjo. “I’m talking about five new rapid transit bus lines here in the City of Mississauga along Derry, Dundas, Dixie, Lakeshore and Erin Mills, and we know that we can get that work done right away and we know that it’s up to the City of Mississauga to inititate it.”

Mississauga voters can begin casting their ballots starting at 9 a.m. Monday, though the city says a record number of residents have already marked their choice in advance polls with 57 per cent more early votes than in 2022.

Mississauga mayoral candidates Alvin Tedjo, Bonnie Crombie, Dipika Damerla, and Carolyn Parrish are seen in this composite photo. CITYNEWS
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Olivia Chow, Brad Bradford make final pitch to voters in Toronto mayoral campaign

On the final day of the Toronto mayoral campaign, Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford made their final pitches to get voters to mark their name on the ballot come Monday.

3h ago

SIU investigates after man, 33, falls onto DVP from Leaside Bridge

The province's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 33-year-old man in Toronto on Saturday.

1h ago

4 suspects in custody, almost 70 theft-related charges laid in Toronto retail store robberies

Toronto police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with thefts from multiple Toronto retail stores during the first 10 months of the year.

3h ago

Wainwright soldier remembered as dedicated brother, friend at funeral

EDMONTON — Family, friends and Armed Forces members filled the pews of an Edmonton funeral home on Sunday as one of the soldiers killed in the devastating Canadian Forces Base Wainwright fire was laid to rest.

2h ago

Top Stories

Olivia Chow, Brad Bradford make final pitch to voters in Toronto mayoral campaign

On the final day of the Toronto mayoral campaign, Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford made their final pitches to get voters to mark their name on the ballot come Monday.

3h ago

SIU investigates after man, 33, falls onto DVP from Leaside Bridge

The province's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 33-year-old man in Toronto on Saturday.

1h ago

4 suspects in custody, almost 70 theft-related charges laid in Toronto retail store robberies

Toronto police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with thefts from multiple Toronto retail stores during the first 10 months of the year.

3h ago

Wainwright soldier remembered as dedicated brother, friend at funeral

EDMONTON — Family, friends and Armed Forces members filled the pews of an Edmonton funeral home on Sunday as one of the soldiers killed in the devastating Canadian Forces Base Wainwright fire was laid to rest.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Police identify person of interest in Scarborough parental abduction

Toronto police have identified a person of interest as they continue to search for a woman in connection with a parental abduction investigation in Scarborough.

October 24, 2026 3:37 pm EST EST

1:56
Above seasonal temperatures for the weekend

Early morning frost gives way to sunny and seasonally mild temperatures on Saturday, and throughout the weekend, before a cooler pattern returns early next week.

October 23, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

0:39
Ontario proposing digital version of government photo I.D.

The government of Ontario is beginning to introduce digital provincial credentials in a phased manner, starting with the Ontario photo card, issued to Ontario residents who do not have a driver’s licence.

October 23, 2026 2:28 pm EST EST

2:40
Milton's decades-long mayor runs for new term

He's the longest running mayor of any major Canadian municipality and is asking voters for another round. This election there are 10 candidates all with different plans and ideas. David Zura speaks with a few.

September 30, 2026 5:41 pm EST EST

7:23
Intriguing fall and winter for Toronto sports fans

Following a disappointing summer, it's expected to be an intriguing fall and winter for Toronto sports fans. We preview the Leafs and the Raptors seasons and recap a tumultuous summer in the city with Roger Lajoie from Sportsnet 590 The Fan.

September 29, 2026 3:45 pm EST EST

More Videos