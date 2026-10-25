SIU investigates after man, 33, falls onto DVP from Leaside Bridge

The Leaside Bridge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 25, 2026 7:01 pm.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 33-year-old man in Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Toronto police were notified about a man standing on the Leaside Bridge just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“As officers arrived, they observed the man climbing over the rail,” read a brief statement of the incident issued by the SIU on Sunday. “Shortly after, the man fell to the ground below, landing on the sounthbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway below.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

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