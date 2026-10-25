Teenage boy stabbed at Whitby movie theatre, police say

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 25, 2026 1:28 pm.

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed at a movie theatre in Whitby overnight, according to authorities.

The Durham Regional Police Service told CityNews that the stabbing happened at the Landmark Cinemas movie theatre on Consumers Drive, near Thickson Road and Highway 401, just after 12:45 a.m.

Detectives said the boy was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Police have not released any details about a potential suspect.

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