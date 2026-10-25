Leonard sits out with knee issue as Raptors season-opening two game winning streak ends

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in 27 minutes to lead a hot-shooting home opener for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 117-94 victory Sunday over a Toronto Raptors team missing star Kawhi Leonard.

LaMelo Ball had 15 points and went 4 for 5 from 3-point range in 16 minutes, with foul trouble limiting his playing time in his regular-season debut in front of his new home crowd.

Jaden McDaniels added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Timberwolves (3-0), who have won their first three games by 25, 22 and 23 points. They shot 56% from the floor and 48% from deep while outrebounding the Raptors 49-34.

Rudy Gobert grabbed 13 rebounds and led a strong defensive effort by the Timberwolves in holding the Raptors to 9-for-29 shooting in the first quarter, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range.

Ja’Kobe Walter scored 22 points to lead the Raptors (2-1) in place of Leonard in the starting lineup, with the seven-time All-Star forward sidelined by what the team announced as swelling in his left knee. Leonard, who returned to the Raptors this season after leading them to the NBA title in 2019, did not appear on the injury report until an hour before the game.

According to the team, Leonard will undergo further testing on Monday and his status will be updated Tuesday.

The 35-year-old has had a slow start to the year on offence, averaging 19.5 points on 32.4-per-cent shooting from the field and 28.6 per cent from three-point range. He has added 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 3.5 steals while helping the Raptors to the second-best defence in the league through the first week of the season.

R.J. Barrett added 20 points, and Immanuel Quickley had 19 points for Toronto, which faced a double-digit deficit by late in the first quarter and was down by as many as 32 points down the stretch.

Forward Scottie Barnes was held scoreless for the first time in three seasons, going 0-for-12 from the field in 28 minutes of action. It was only the second time in his career he failed to score a field goal.

Raptors forward Kyle Anderson, who became a fan favorite over two-plus seasons with Minnesota and appeared in 27 playoff games, received a loud ovation when he checked in late in the third quarter. Anderson, a 13-year veteran, went scoreless in 10 minutes.

Up next

Raptors host Orlando on Wednesday night.