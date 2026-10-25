Ukraine disputes Elon Musk’s claim that its military violated Starlink’s terms of service

Serhii Beskrestnov, also known as "Flash", an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Derek Gatopoulos, The Associated Press,

Posted October 25, 2026 9:41 am.

Last Updated October 25, 2026 9:55 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials have disputed claims by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that the country’s military violated Starlink’s terms of service by using the civilian satellite internet network for offensive drone strikes.

Serhii Beskrestnov, a defense technology adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said long-standing restrictions on the civilian system in Ukraine made such offensive use impossible.

“It’s very strange that Elon Musk doesn’t know about the restrictions on Starlink’s operation in Ukraine,” he wrote in an online post.

SpaceX’s Starlink and its military-focused Starshield service are critical to Ukraine’s wartime connectivity. Earlier this month, Ukrainian drones connected to Starshield lost connectivity at high speeds, disrupting air defenses during daily Russian air attacks. Officials said the so-called speed caps were lifted on Saturday, and the service was restored.

Still, questions have persisted about who ordered the interruptions to satellite internet system that Kyiv has relied on for years to counter Moscow’s attacks.

Musk acknowledged on Saturday that SpaceX had throttled Starlink in Ukraine.

“Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote. “Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week.”

But he maintained that the U.S. government controlled whatever changes happened with Starshield, the military-grade version of Starlink that is the backbone of Ukraine’s drone operations and communication. U.S. President Donald Trump has maintained that he didn’t make that call, while Vice President JD Vance has hinted at White House coordination with Musk.

Restrictions imposed last week on Starshield alarmed the Ukrainian military and government officials, with commanders reporting lost drones and disrupted missions. They also added to tensions between Kyiv and Washington, a relationship already strained by Trump’s reported deal with Moscow to import diesel from Russia that Ukraine viewed as a betrayal.

The restoration of Starlink service followed a new U.S. diplomatic push to end the war. Russia agreed Wednesday to resume three-way negotiations with Washington and Kyiv next month. On Friday, Kyiv and Moscow also agreed to a localized ceasefire brokered by first lady Melania Trump around Oleshky, a war-ravaged, Russian-occupied town in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy on Sunday said Russia had launched nearly 2,300 drones targeting Ukrainian cities over the past week, renewing his call on Western allies to speed up deliveries of interceptors.

“This week alone, Russia has launched about 1,600 guided bombs, 48 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, and almost 2,300 strike drones at Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote in an online post.

He said the attacks — many of them deadly — had affected nine regions of the country, damaging power plants, grain stores, civilian homes and commercial facilities.

Derek Gatopoulos, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in Mississauga stabbing: Peel Regional Police

A man was killed during a stabbing in Mississauga early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Britannia area, near Tomken and Kamato Roads, just before 5 a.m. Peel Regional Police said...

3h ago

Loblaw CEO Per Bank says discount stores now key to winning price-weary shoppers

TORONTO — Narrow aisles, fewer shelves, and plenty of house-brand items: this Loblaw store feels cosier but still offers enough variety for a grocery run.

4h ago

Man, 29, arrested for impaired driving after crashing into 2 cars near Casa Loma

A 29-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving overnight after crashing into multiple vehicles in the Casa Loma area. Toronto police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Davenport Road...

2h ago

Battery fire at East York high-rise sends 4 people to hospital

Four people were sent to a hospital after a fire broke out inside an East York high-rise apartment building late Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to 95 Thornecliffe Park East, near Overlea...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man killed in Mississauga stabbing: Peel Regional Police

A man was killed during a stabbing in Mississauga early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Britannia area, near Tomken and Kamato Roads, just before 5 a.m. Peel Regional Police said...

3h ago

Loblaw CEO Per Bank says discount stores now key to winning price-weary shoppers

TORONTO — Narrow aisles, fewer shelves, and plenty of house-brand items: this Loblaw store feels cosier but still offers enough variety for a grocery run.

4h ago

Man, 29, arrested for impaired driving after crashing into 2 cars near Casa Loma

A 29-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving overnight after crashing into multiple vehicles in the Casa Loma area. Toronto police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Davenport Road...

2h ago

Battery fire at East York high-rise sends 4 people to hospital

Four people were sent to a hospital after a fire broke out inside an East York high-rise apartment building late Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to 95 Thornecliffe Park East, near Overlea...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
Search continues for children, Mother wanted

The search continues tonight for three young children and their mother, who is accused of abducting them from Scarborough. David Zura has the latest details including a person of interest now identified in the investigation. 

12h ago

1:51
Police identify person of interest in Scarborough parental abduction

Toronto police have identified a person of interest as they continue to search for a woman in connection with a parental abduction investigation in Scarborough.

19h ago

1:07
3 children missing in Scarborough parental abduction

A 22-year-old Toronto woman is wanted in connection with the abduction of three children in Scarborough on Friday afternoon.

October 23, 2026 9:45 pm EST EST

1:56
Above seasonal temperatures for the weekend

Early morning frost gives way to sunny and seasonally mild temperatures on Saturday, and throughout the weekend, before a cooler pattern returns early next week.

October 23, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

0:39
Ontario proposing digital version of government photo I.D.

The government of Ontario is beginning to introduce digital provincial credentials in a phased manner, starting with the Ontario photo card, issued to Ontario residents who do not have a driver’s licence.

October 23, 2026 2:28 pm EST EST

More Videos