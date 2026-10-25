‘Well-known evil empire’: Barack Obama mocks President Trump’s tariff war with Canada

Former President Barack Obama, speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Cass Technical High School Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 25, 2026 11:58 am.

Last Updated October 25, 2026 12:18 pm.

DETROIT — Former president Barack Obama took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian goods Saturday during an impassioned speech at a Democrat campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, ahead of next month’s U.S. mid-term elections.

Obama mocked the current president’s tariff war with its northern neighbour while jokingly referring to Canada as a “well-known evil empire” and the home of Martin Short and maple syrup.

The former president says Trump has upset Canadians through his abuse of the country and talks of making it the 51st state.

He says the impacts of the tariffs are particularly evident in Michigan, where auto industry supply chains are deeply integrated with Canada and automakers have long said tariffs increase production costs.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney imposed dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs in September after Trump established 50 per cent tariffs on billions of dollars in Canadian goods, including motor vehicles.

Trump says he will lift some of those 50 per cent tariffs at the end of the month, while adding tariffs to dozens of new products, including Canadian garbage and sewage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2026.

–With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

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