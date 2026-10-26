3 teens wanted by police in Whitby movie theatre stabbing

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is searching for three youths who are wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred at a movie theatre in Whitby over the weekend.

According to investigators, a 15-year-old boy went to meet a friend that he knew through social media at the Landmark Cinemas movie theatre on Consumers Drive, near Thickson Road and Highway 401, just after 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 25.

“While at the theatre, he was approached by a group of youth, who demanded the victim give them his jacket,” DRPS wrote in a news release shared Monday morning.

“When he refused to surrender his belongings, one of the suspects produced a machete, struck the victim in the arm, and then the group assaulted him before stealing his jacket and cash,” detectives added.

The victim was treated at the scene by first responders and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have identified two of the three youths who are believed to be involved in the attack, including a 15-year-old boy from Oshawa and a 17-year-old boy from Pickering.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the two teens.

Investigators are actively working to identify a third suspect who is described as a male youth.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and the investigation remains ongoing,” police added.