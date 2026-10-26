Alvin Tedjo staves off incumbent and former mayor to win Mississauga mayoral election, CityNews projects

Alvin Tedjo may have started the Mississauga mayoral election as an underdog, but he has managed to beat out former mayor Bonnie Crombie and incumbent Carolyn Parrish to take over the city’s top job, CityNews projects.

He is winning handidly despite early polls showing a tight race leading up to election.

Tedjo, who previously served as Ward 2 councillor and finished second in the 2024 mayoral byelection, faced a tough contest from Crombie and Parrish.

Crombie vacated her spot as Mississauga’s mayor in 2024 in order to run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party. After failing to win a seat in the last provincial election, she formally resigned as the party leader in January 2026, only to enter the Mississauga mayor’s race in July.

Parrish won the byelection triggered by Crombie’s resignation.

Tedjo started the election polling far behind, but made major gains later in the campaign.

He was able to secure the Peel police union’s endorsement and has promised a two-year property tax freeze if he was elected.

More to come