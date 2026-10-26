The Big Story

How B.C. Conservatives went from chaos to a majority

B.C. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson speaks during a postelection news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 26, 2026 8:40 am.

British Columbians have chosen Lorne Doerkson as their next premier. 

His victory follows a snap-election call by former Premier David Eby late last month, after Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned from her role as leader of the B.C. Conservative Party after some three months on the job. Doerkson was since tapped to become interim leader of the party.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Andrew MacLeod, the B.C. legislative bureau chief with The Tyee, to discuss how Doerkson and his majority government will meet British Columbians where they’re at, what this means for the province’s relationship with Indigenous communities, and whether or not Eby is regretting his snap-election call.

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