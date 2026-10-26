Peel Regional Police (PRP) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect connected to two alleged sexual assaults that occurred on Brampton Transit Züm buses in recent weeks.

Officers were notified of separate sexual assaults aboard the buses between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15, including one incident involving a young victim under the age of 18.

“In each incident, an unidentified male suspect boarded the 511C bus at Humber College Terminal between approximately 4:20 p.m. and 5:11 p.m., sat near the victim, and engaged in unwanted sexual touching during the trip to Brampton Gateway Terminal at 501 Main Street South,” police stated via a press release shared Monday.

The male suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, in his early 20s to early 30s, with a thin build, moustache, and black beard. Police added that he has long black hair, possibly worn in a bun.

During the incidents, the suspect was observed wearing a black baseball cap, a sage green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, beige running shoes, and carrying a blue Under Armour backpack.

Photos of the suspect have been shared. The same man is believed to be responsible for both sexual assaults, police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP at 905-568-1068.