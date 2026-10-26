Brampton man, 35, wanted for murder in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened outside of a party in Mississauga over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to an industrial building in the Britannia area, near Tomken and Kamato Roads, just before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man identified as 47-year-old Kevin McFarlane of Bradford, Ont., with “obvious stab wounds.”

First responders attempted to perform life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.

Photo shows a crime scene in Mississauga on Sun. Oct. 25, 2026. (CityNews/Ricardo Alfonso)

In a press conference held on Monday, detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kevin Chippie of Brampton. He is currently wanted for second-degree murder.

Chippie is described by police as a Black man with a large build and long dreadlocks. He has a tattoo of five stars on his left upper cheek and was last seen wearing a long black jacket and dark clothing.

Police said Chippie is known to police for unrelated matters and is considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, members of the public are advised not to approach the suspect and instead call 911.