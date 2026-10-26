Carney, premiers to meet with First Nations leaders in Ottawa for first time in years

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak speaks at the AFN First Nations - First Ministers Meeting Day of Ceremony in Ottawa, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted October 26, 2026 2:30 am.

Last Updated October 26, 2026 5:24 am.

OTTAWA — First Nations leaders meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and some of the country’s premiers today in what the Assembly of First Nations is calling a historic occasion.

The meeting comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney works to speed up major project approvals and development — efforts some First Nations chiefs say threaten their rights.

Tensions between Ottawa and First Nations spiked soon after Carney was elected in 2025 when his government passed legislation to create a new office tasked with streamlining major project developments and approving projects within one year.

First Nations leaders invited all premiers and Carney to a day of ceremony Sunday ahead of the meeting, but only a handful showed up.

AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says First Nations are partners in Confederation and must be respected as governments seek to ramp up resource development and major projects.

A grassroots collective of First Nations people met Sunday at an Ottawa community centre to strategize a protest of the meeting, heavily invoking the 2012 Idle No More movement that took over Canadian cities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2026.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto votes Oct. 26: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Toronto goes to the polls on Oct. 26 in Canada's largest municipal election, where Torontonians get to decide not only who their next mayor will be, but also who will represent them in City Council and...

September 30, 2026 2:39 pm EST EST

1 dead, another injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The collision occurred late Sunday night in the westbound express lanes...

15m ago

Trump says he expects trade war with Canada to end 'pretty soon'

U.S. President Donald Trump says he expects his ever-evolving trade war with Canada to end "pretty soon."

12m ago

Toronto municipal election: Top ward races to watch in the 2026 election

With less than a week before the Toronto municipal election, some councillor races could make for night October 26. In Toronto, over 50 people will be vying for the mayoral spot, however, after Chris...

October 22, 2026 11:35 am EST EST

Top Stories

Toronto votes Oct. 26: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Toronto goes to the polls on Oct. 26 in Canada's largest municipal election, where Torontonians get to decide not only who their next mayor will be, but also who will represent them in City Council and...

September 30, 2026 2:39 pm EST EST

1 dead, another injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The collision occurred late Sunday night in the westbound express lanes...

15m ago

Trump says he expects trade war with Canada to end 'pretty soon'

U.S. President Donald Trump says he expects his ever-evolving trade war with Canada to end "pretty soon."

12m ago

Toronto municipal election: Top ward races to watch in the 2026 election

With less than a week before the Toronto municipal election, some councillor races could make for night October 26. In Toronto, over 50 people will be vying for the mayoral spot, however, after Chris...

October 22, 2026 11:35 am EST EST

Most Watched Today

1:46
Canada's largest Diwali festival lights up Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's Diwali Festival of Lights celebration wrapped up Sunday night with a bang. Rashmeen Rupal reports from Nathan Phillips Square on the dazzling finale to Canada's largest Diwali celebration.

6h ago

2:48
Mississauga candidates canvas on eve of hotly-contested election

The leading candidates continue to canvas in the final 24 hours before election day. Brandon Choghri speaks with Mississauga’s mayoral hopefuls ahead of what’s expected to be a tight race.

10h ago

1:51
Police identify person of interest in Scarborough parental abduction

Toronto police have identified a person of interest as they continue to search for a woman in connection with a parental abduction investigation in Scarborough.

October 24, 2026 3:37 pm EST EST

1:56
Above seasonal temperatures for the weekend

Early morning frost gives way to sunny and seasonally mild temperatures on Saturday, and throughout the weekend, before a cooler pattern returns early next week.

October 23, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

0:39
Ontario proposing digital version of government photo I.D.

The government of Ontario is beginning to introduce digital provincial credentials in a phased manner, starting with the Ontario photo card, issued to Ontario residents who do not have a driver’s licence.

October 23, 2026 2:28 pm EST EST

More Videos