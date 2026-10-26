CityVote 2026: Who has won Toronto’s top contested ward races

A voter's dog waits alongside them as they vote in Toronto's municipal election at a polling station in Toronto, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 26, 2026 10:28 pm.

Two incumbents have been ousted in five of the hotly contested Toronto ward races, including three without incumbents.

Here is who will be joining Toronto City Council for the first time:

Beaches-East York

Former Beaches-East York MP Nate Erskine-Smith will now be representing the constituency at the municipal level.

Erskine-Smith beat out former broadcast journalist Natalie Johnson to win the seat on Toronto City Council.

The seat was left empty when Brad Bradford decided to run for mayor. He lost to incumbent Olivia Chow.

The former lawyer was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015 and was reelected in the following three elections.

Parkdale-High Park

Diana Chan McNally will represent Parkdale-High Park for the next council term, succeeding Gord Perks who held the ward for two decades.

This is Chan McNally’s first foray into polticis but is a well-known advocate and community and crisis worker in the area.

She was up against TDSB trustee Debbie King and community leader Nadia Guerrera.

Toronto Centre

Chris Moise has been ousted in Toronto Centre in a close race against Curran Stikuts.

Stikus has worked at The 519 Community Centre for over a decade, most recently as the Director of Advocacy and receieved the endorsement of NDP MPP and former city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam.

He captured nearly 28 per cent of the vote while Moise was close behind at 23 per cent.

Toronto-Danforth

Sara Ehrhardt will take over Paula Fletcher’s spot on Toronto council, beating out former city councillor Mary Fragedakis and Dianne Saxe, who was previously the councillor for University-Rosedale.

Ehrhardt, a former TDSB trustee, earned the coveted endorsement from Fletcher, pushing her to decisive victory on Monday night.

She won with nearly 50 per cent of the vote, followed by Fragedakis. Saxe, who originally was running for reelection in University-Rosedale and jumped over to Toronto-Danforth, only captured eight per cent.

Scarborough North

Incumbent Jamaal Myers has failed to capture a second term after being ousted by former MP Shaun Chen who captured over 35 per cent of the vote.

Chen stepped down from federal politics earlier this year due to injuries sustained in a car accident that made it harder to travel to Ottawa. He spent a decade in the House of Commons as a part of the Liberal party and was a school board trustee prior to joining federal politics.  

Myers came in second followed by former MPP and MP Han Dong. Dong had spent four years as an MPP for Trinity-Spadina before making the jump to federal politics for Don Valley North. 

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