Toronto-born voice actor Eric Bauza, best known as the modern voice behind iconic Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at the age of 46.

His family announced his death in a statement shared on social media Sunday.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away. More details to come,” the statement read.

No additional details were immediately released by the family.

Born in Scarborough, Bauza built a celebrated career in animation and voice acting. Over the years, he voiced a wide range of beloved characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian and Road Runner.

Beyond his work in the Looney Tunes universe, Bauza lent his voice to characters in productions such as Teen Titans Go!, Muppet Babies, The Super Mario Bros., Woody Woodpecker, Puss in Boots, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Bauza earned multiple Emmy Awards during his career, including recognition for his work on Looney Tunes Cartoons.

Bauza most recently reprised several classic Looney Tunes roles in the feature films The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and Coyote vs. Acme, with the latter film earning critical acclaim.

His other 2026 voice-acting credits include The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Toad General), the horror film Buddy (Mr. Mailbox, Worry Well, Couchy, Trashy, Pee Flower) and Forgotten Island (Gen. Button Wutton and Sarangay).

He is survived by his wife and son.