Toronto-born voice actor Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dead at 46

Eric Bauza at the "Coyote vs. Acme" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Fox Village Theater on Aug. 26, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 26, 2026 5:47 am.

Last Updated October 26, 2026 6:00 am.

Toronto-born voice actor Eric Bauza, best known as the modern voice behind iconic Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at the age of 46.

His family announced his death in a statement shared on social media Sunday.

“Eric Bauza, Emmy award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away. More details to come,” the statement read.

No additional details were immediately released by the family.

Born in Scarborough, Bauza built a celebrated career in animation and voice acting. Over the years, he voiced a wide range of beloved characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Elmer Fudd, Marvin the Martian and Road Runner.

Related:

Beyond his work in the Looney Tunes universe, Bauza lent his voice to characters in productions such as Teen Titans Go!, Muppet Babies, The Super Mario Bros., Woody Woodpecker, Puss in Boots, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Bauza earned multiple Emmy Awards during his career, including recognition for his work on Looney Tunes Cartoons.

Bauza most recently reprised several classic Looney Tunes roles in the feature films The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and Coyote vs. Acme, with the latter film earning critical acclaim.

His other 2026 voice-acting credits include The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Toad General), the horror film Buddy (Mr. Mailbox, Worry Well, Couchy, Trashy, Pee Flower) and Forgotten Island (Gen. Button Wutton and Sarangay).

He is survived by his wife and son.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto votes: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Toronto goes to the polls on Monday in Canada's largest municipal election, where Torontonians get to decide not only who their next mayor will be, but also who will represent them in City Council and...

50m ago

Voters across Ontario head to the polls for municipal elections

It's election day in Ontario, with voters in more than 400 municipalities set to pick their local representatives. The election is headlined by mayoral races in Toronto, Mississauga and Ottawa. Incumbent...

34m ago

Stabbing near Yonge and Steeles leaves woman with serious injuries; man in custody

One woman was rushed to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in North York early Monday morning. Toronto police responded to the incident at Steeles...

45m ago

1 dead, another injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The collision occurred late Sunday night in the westbound express lanes...

updated

2m ago

Top Stories

Toronto votes: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Toronto goes to the polls on Monday in Canada's largest municipal election, where Torontonians get to decide not only who their next mayor will be, but also who will represent them in City Council and...

50m ago

Voters across Ontario head to the polls for municipal elections

It's election day in Ontario, with voters in more than 400 municipalities set to pick their local representatives. The election is headlined by mayoral races in Toronto, Mississauga and Ottawa. Incumbent...

34m ago

Stabbing near Yonge and Steeles leaves woman with serious injuries; man in custody

One woman was rushed to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in North York early Monday morning. Toronto police responded to the incident at Steeles...

45m ago

1 dead, another injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The collision occurred late Sunday night in the westbound express lanes...

updated

2m ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Canada's largest Diwali festival lights up Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's Diwali Festival of Lights celebration wrapped up Sunday night with a bang. Rashmeen Rupal reports from Nathan Phillips Square on the dazzling finale to Canada's largest Diwali celebration.

8h ago

2:48
Mississauga candidates canvas on eve of hotly-contested election

The leading candidates continue to canvas in the final 24 hours before election day. Brandon Choghri speaks with Mississauga’s mayoral hopefuls ahead of what’s expected to be a tight race.

12h ago

1:51
Police identify person of interest in Scarborough parental abduction

Toronto police have identified a person of interest as they continue to search for a woman in connection with a parental abduction investigation in Scarborough.

October 24, 2026 3:37 pm EST EST

1:56
Above seasonal temperatures for the weekend

Early morning frost gives way to sunny and seasonally mild temperatures on Saturday, and throughout the weekend, before a cooler pattern returns early next week.

October 23, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

0:39
Ontario proposing digital version of government photo I.D.

The government of Ontario is beginning to introduce digital provincial credentials in a phased manner, starting with the Ontario photo card, issued to Ontario residents who do not have a driver’s licence.

October 23, 2026 2:28 pm EST EST

More Videos