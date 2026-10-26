1 dead, another injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 26, 2026 5:18 am.

Last Updated October 26, 2026 5:21 am.

One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The collision occurred late Sunday night in the westbound express lanes of Hwy. 401, west of Kennedy Road.

Investigators confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a pickup truck and two passenger cars. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours as OPP officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the collision. Police said all affected lanes reopened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday.

No further details about the deceased have been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant information is asked to contact the OPP.

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