Hours extended slightly in nearly a dozen Toronto voting locations

People pass election signage as they head to the polls to vote in Toronto's municipal election, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 26, 2026 5:12 pm.

Voting hours have been extended slightly in almost a dozen Toronto voting locations.

The City of Toronto said due to disruptions earlier in the day, some voting spots will stay open up to 20 minutes past the 8 p.m. deadline.

Here are the following locations and times:

  • Ward 2, Sub 35, Chartwell Scarlett Heights Retirement Residence, 4005 Eglinton Ave. W. will be open until 8:20 p.m.
  • Ward 5, Sub 1, Country Club Towers A, 2460 Weston Rd. will be open until 8:20 p.m.
  • Ward 7, Sub 17, Driftwood Public School, 265 Driftwood Ave. will be open until 8:08 p.m.
  • Ward 8, Sub 56, The Allenway, 360 Ridelle Ave. will be open until 8:10 p.m.
  • Ward 11, Sub 10, Wigwamen Terrace, 14 Spadina Rd. will be open until 8:05 p.m.
  • Ward 11, Sub 44, Casa 2, 42 Charles St. E. will be open until 8:08 p.m.
  • Ward 11, Sub 51, St. Joseph’s College, 74 Wellesley St. W. will be open until 8:08 p.m.
  • Ward 11, Sub 82, Aura at College Park, 388 Yonge St. will be open until 8:15pm
  • Ward 13, Sub 1, St. Joseph’s College, 74 Wellesley St. W. will be open until 8:08pm
  • Ward 13, Sub 94, The Selby, 25 Selby St. will be open until 8:17 p.m.
  • Ward 16, Sub 58, Valley Park Middle School, 130 Overlea Blvd. will be open until 8:18 p.m.

Watch live coverage of CityVote on CityNews 24/7 starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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