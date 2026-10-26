Man accused of shooting pedestrians in Humber River trail with pellet gun

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of firing a pellet gun at pedestrians walking along the Humber River Recreational Trail in Etobicoke.

Officers were called to the area southwest of Lambton Park and north of Dundas Street West on Oct. 23 for reports of a man who was spotted riding an electric scooter with an airsoft weapon.

Detectives said three individuals were allegedly struck by the pellets.

The suspect then fled the trail heading eastbound toward Dundas Street West, according to police.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male, about six-feet in height, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing all black sportswear, and a black medical mask.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black stand-up e-scooter with a red design on the rear.

Police have not released any images or further description of the alleged suspect.