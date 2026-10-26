Man and woman who yelled, stripped on Newfoundland flight fined $4,000 each

Flair Airlines says it is looking for partners to inject fresh capital into the budget carrier as way to "restructure" its finances and build out its fleet. Flair Airlines Captain Ken Symonds inspects the outside of one of the company's Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft while parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 26, 2026 12:25 pm.

Last Updated October 26, 2026 1:18 pm.

CORNER BROOK — A man and woman in Newfoundland have each been fined $4,000 for endangering the safety of an airline flight by refusing to remain in their seats, yelling at passengers and crew and removing some of their clothing.

A court in Corner Brook, N.L., heard that on Aug. 28, 2024, Corey Pancer and Deborah Bojman were aboard a Flair Airlines flight headed to Deer Lake, N.L., when Pancer got out of his seat and refused to follow instructions from the crew.

In a decision dated Sept. 29, provincial court Judge Wayne Gorman said the 56-year-old man was yelling obscenities as he returned to his seat, but refused to attach his seatbelt and then took off his shirt.

Pancer also became loud and threatening during meal service when an item he wanted to buy was unavailable.

As for Bojman, the judge’s decision says she also refused to stay in her seat and, at one point, removed all her clothing below her waist and then walked up and down the aisle while yelling at people.

Pancer pleaded guilty to endangering the safety of an aircraft in flight and interfering with the lawful use of property, and Bojman pleaded guilty to the same charges before another judge and was also fined $4,000 at an earlier date.

Gorman said he was compelled by the parity principles in the Criminal Code to to impose the same sentence on Pancer.

Still, Gorman’s ruling says the result was a sentence that “fails to reflect the seriousness of the crimes committed” by the accused.

“In this case, Mr. Pancer purposely disrupted the flight and diverted the airline staff from their primary function: the safety of the passengers,” the judge’s decision says.

“These offences are very grave …. The sentences imposed for this type of offence have not reflected this reality.”

The judge went on to say that were it not for the Crown’s request for the same sentence, he would have imposed a period of imprisonment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2026.

— By Michael MacDonald in Halifax

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto votes: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Toronto goes to the polls on Oct. 26 in Canada's largest municipal election, where Torontonians get to decide not only who their next mayor will be, but also who will represent them in City Council and...

5h ago

Brampton man, 35, wanted for murder in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened outside of a party in Mississauga over the weekend. Emergency crews were called...

28m ago

Voters in Toronto, across Ontario, head to the polls for municipal elections

It's election day in Ontario, with voters in more than 400 municipalities set to pick their local representatives. In the GTA, the election is headlined by mayoral races in Toronto and Mississauga. Incumbent...

updated

1h ago

Walter Koenig, Ensign Chekov on original 'Star Trek' series, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Walter Koenig, who played Ensign Pavel Chekov, the youthful Russian navigator on the “ Star Trek ” television series and several movies, has died. He was 90. Koenig died...

49m ago

Top Stories

Toronto votes: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Toronto goes to the polls on Oct. 26 in Canada's largest municipal election, where Torontonians get to decide not only who their next mayor will be, but also who will represent them in City Council and...

5h ago

Brampton man, 35, wanted for murder in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened outside of a party in Mississauga over the weekend. Emergency crews were called...

28m ago

Voters in Toronto, across Ontario, head to the polls for municipal elections

It's election day in Ontario, with voters in more than 400 municipalities set to pick their local representatives. In the GTA, the election is headlined by mayoral races in Toronto and Mississauga. Incumbent...

updated

1h ago

Walter Koenig, Ensign Chekov on original 'Star Trek' series, dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Walter Koenig, who played Ensign Pavel Chekov, the youthful Russian navigator on the “ Star Trek ” television series and several movies, has died. He was 90. Koenig died...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Eric Bauza, modern voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dead at 46

The Toronto-born voice actor was best known as the modern voice behind iconic Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

2h ago

2:48
Mississauga candidates canvas on eve of hotly-contested election

The leading candidates continue to canvas in the final 24 hours before election day. Brandon Choghri speaks with Mississauga’s mayoral hopefuls ahead of what’s expected to be a tight race.

18h ago

1:51
Police identify person of interest in Scarborough parental abduction

Toronto police have identified a person of interest as they continue to search for a woman in connection with a parental abduction investigation in Scarborough.

October 24, 2026 3:37 pm EST EST

1:56
Above seasonal temperatures for the weekend

Early morning frost gives way to sunny and seasonally mild temperatures on Saturday, and throughout the weekend, before a cooler pattern returns early next week.

October 23, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

0:39
Ontario proposing digital version of government photo I.D.

The government of Ontario is beginning to introduce digital provincial credentials in a phased manner, starting with the Ontario photo card, issued to Ontario residents who do not have a driver’s licence.

October 23, 2026 2:28 pm EST EST

More Videos