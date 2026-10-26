No civil wedding ceremonies at Toronto City Hall in 2027 due to construction

There will be no civil wedding ceremonies at Toronto City Hall in 2027 as the the third-party marriage service provider that has been conducting them since 1994 will be leaving the building at 100 Queen Street W. on Jan. 1, 2027.

Ministerial Associates announced on Instagram that the City of Toronto did not wish to renew their lease after 32 years due to various construction projects slated to begin at City Hall in 2027.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, major construction and modernization work will mean they can no longer guarantee the company the current conditions under which they operate.

The company’s lease expires on Dec. 31, 2026 and the City offered them an extension until March 31, 2027, which they declined.

“There were several untenable factors why we could not accept the short three-month extension,” Ministerial Associates said in their statement on Instagram.

Meanwhile, as civil ceremonies will not be possible at City Hall in 2027, staff are looking into alternate venues for couples who planned to tie the knot at the municipal building next year.

“Weddings are significant life milestones. We are committed to supporting couples through this transition. We will work directly with couples whose bookings may be affected to identify alternative downtown ceremony locations, which could include, where possible, Old City Hall, St. Lawrence Market North and other City-operated venues,” said City of Toronto Media Relations Manager Kayla Lewis.

“We thank the third-party marriage service provider for the wedding ceremonies it has offered residents at Toronto City Hall over the past 30 years. We will continue to explore options to ensure the long-term future of wedding ceremonies at Toronto City Hall.”

The changes will not affect any bookings at Old City hall and all wedding ceremonies booked at Toronto City Hall for 2026 will continue as scheduled.

Marriage services such as applying for a marriage licence and marriage certificate will also remain unchanged.