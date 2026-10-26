Ontario residents aged six months and older can now receive free flu and COVID-19 vaccines through pharmacies, public health units and primary care providers across the province as the government ramps up its annual respiratory illness prevention campaign.

The province announced Monday that flu shots and updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available to the general public, following an initial rollout to higher-risk populations earlier this fall.

“Getting immunized is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself, your loved ones and our communities,” Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

Provincial health officials are encouraging Ontarians to receive both vaccines ahead of the peak respiratory virus season, noting that influenza and COVID-19 can lead to serious illness, particularly among seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

The province says RSV vaccines, including Abrysvo and Arexvy, are available and recommended for adults aged 75 and older. Eligibility has also been expanded to include certain high-risk adults between the ages of 60 and 74, such as residents of long-term care and retirement homes.

Infants born on or after April 1, 2026, as well as high-risk children under the age of two, are also eligible for provincially funded RSV protection. Pregnant women can receive the RSV vaccine Abrysvo to help protect newborns after birth.

Influenza activity on the rise across Canada, data shows

The Ministry of Health says receiving both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine during the same appointment is safe and recommended, helping reduce the need for multiple visits to a health care provider.

The vaccination push comes as influenza activity begins to increase across Canada. National surveillance data shared by Toronto infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch shows the percentage of laboratory tests returning positive for influenza has risen above the national epidemic threshold of five per cent during the early weeks of the 2026-27 flu season.

Influenza season is off to an early start this year in Canada.



Flu shots are now widely available to the general public (free in 9 of 10 provinces). pic.twitter.com/z92s9DX08w — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) October 26, 2026

The data shows influenza test positivity has climbed from roughly two per cent in surveillance week 35 to approximately six per cent by week 41, marking a steeper early-season increase than seen during some recent flu seasons. While positivity rates remain well below peak levels recorded in previous years, the trend suggests flu activity is gaining momentum heading into the late fall and winter months.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore urged Ontarians to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“With flu and COVID-19 vaccines now available across the province for everyone, there is no better time to get protected,” Moore said. “Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization, particularly for older adults and other vulnerable populations.”

Health officials note that while vaccination remains one of the most effective tools against seasonal respiratory illnesses, Ontarians should continue taking other preventive measures, including frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when ill, and regularly cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

Ontario residents seeking information about vaccine eligibility or availability are encouraged to consult a health care provider, local public health unit, or contact Health811 for advice.