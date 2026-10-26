Voters across Ontario head to the polls for municipal elections

It’s election day in Ontario, with voters in more than 400 municipalities set to pick their local representatives.

The election is headlined by mayoral races in Toronto, Mississauga and Ottawa.

Incumbent Olivia Chow is looking to hold off city councillor Brad Bradford in Toronto, while former Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie appears to be the front-runner to reclaim Mississauga’s top job in a race featuring councillor Alvin Tedjo and incumbent Carolyn Parrish.

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In Ottawa, city councillor Jeff Leiper is looking to unseat front-runner Mark Sutcliffe in a race that polls suggest has narrowed in the lead up to Monday’s election.

Premier Doug Ford may not be on the ballot but his government’s changes figure prominently in local elections where candidates have sparred over strong mayor powers granted by the province.

No regional chairs will be elected in Waterloo, Niagara and several other upper-tier municipalities after the province recently gave itself the power to appoint them instead.

Eight school boards also remain under provincial supervision, raising questions about the role of trustees to be elected on Monday.