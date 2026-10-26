A Toronto man previously charged in connection with a violent home invasion and stabbing in Scarborough has been arrested after allegedly failing to comply with court-ordered conditions, Toronto police say.

In an update on Monday, investigators announced the arrest of Ricardo Gonzales Romero, 22, of Toronto, in connection with an ongoing home invasion and stabbing investigation dating back to January.

Police say Gonzales Romero was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with failing to comply with a release order, mischief/tampering with property and failing to attend court.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 23.

The charges stem from an investigation into a violent home invasion near Kennedy Road and Ellesmere Road in Scarborough on the night of Jan. 22.

According to investigators, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:27 p.m. Police allege two male suspects knocked on a residence’s door before forcing their way inside when the occupant answered. Once inside, the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim while demanding money.

Investigators say the suspects made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Police allege a second victim then appeared inside the home, at which point one of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach before both suspects fled the area.

Toronto police previously identified two suspects and announced arrests and charges in connection with the investigation. Earlier this month, investigators issued a public appeal as they searched for Gonzales Romero after he allegedly failed to comply with court-ordered release conditions and failed to attend court.

Police have not released additional details regarding the status of the broader home invasion and stabbing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2510.