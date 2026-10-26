S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 225.64 points at 36,013.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 212.61 points at 52,427.77. The S&P 500 index was up 73.19 points at 7,696.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 344.64 points at 26,299.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.24 cents US compared with 71.46 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.31 at US$100.96 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$28.30 at US$4,036.20 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press