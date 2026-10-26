Suspect wanted for alleged assault on Brampton bus

A male suspect is wanted in connection to an alleged assault on a Brampton bus. HANDOUT/PRP

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 26, 2026 7:22 pm.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect connected to an alleged assault that occurred on a Brampton Transit bus in May.

Officers were called to Rutherford Road and Steeles Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on May 22.

“The suspect and victim were both passengers on a public transit bus when the suspect allegedly attacked the victim without provocation,” police stated in a press release shared Monday. “During the altercation, the suspect struck the victim numerous times.”

Officers say the suspect also knocked the victim’s phone out of their hand and their glasses off their face, causing damage to both.

The victim sustained serious injuries to their head and face, according to investigators.

Photos of the suspect have been shared. 

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black bandana around his neck, a yellow and navy coloured jacket, blue jeans, dark-coloured shoes. He was also seen with a red, yellow, and blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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