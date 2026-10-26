These 4 cities in the GTA are guaranteed to elect new mayors

A voter is shown dropping their marked ballot into the ballot box. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 26, 2026 3:08 pm.

Hundreds of municipal elections are underway across Ontario and at least four cities in the Greater Toronto Area have vacant mayoral seats up for grabs.

Outgoing mayors in Ajax, Oshawa, Caledon and East Gwillimbury are not seeking re-election on Oct. 26, which means all four cities are guaranteed to get new mayors on election day.

In April, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves announced her retirement. In a video posted to social media, Groves said it was not an easy decision, but one made with “careful thought and a deep sense of gratitude.”

Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier announced his plans not to seek re-election in May, telling the Toronto Star that he’s “accomplished everything” he’s set out to do.

In Oshawa, incumbent Dan Carter has sworn off seeking a third term as mayor. East Gwillimbury Mayor Virginia Hackson has also decided her public service career after spending 16 years as mayor.

Four surrounding areas outside the Greater Toronto Area are also expected to get new mayors on Oct. 26. The list includes: Peterborough, Guelph, Lincoln, Brock and Orillia.

Full election coverage will air on CityNews 24/7 starting at 7:30 p.m. Watch it here.

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