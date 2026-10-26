Police locate vehicle in Scarborough parental abduction investigation

Somerda Miclescu, seen in this image is wanted for abduction by parent after taking three children who are not in her custody. (TPS/HO)

By News Staff

Posted October 26, 2026 2:48 pm.

Toronto police say they have located the vehicle in connection with a parental abduction investigation in Scarborough.

Investigators received a call about three young children who were allegedly abducted just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area.

Police say the children – four-month-old Anastasia, three-year-old Irina, and six-year-old Daniel – were visiting a family member as part of a semi-supervised visit when they were taken by their mother, who does not have custody of the children.

“The accused and children are still outstanding. The efforts to locate them remain ongoing,” police said in a update on Monday.

Composite photo showing three children who police say were abducted from Scarborough on Oct. 23, 2026. TPS/handout

Somerda Miclescu, 22, of Toronto is wanted for abduction by parent.

She is described as five-feet seven, around 180 pounds, with long dark black hair. She was last seen wearing a long black skirt and a dark-coloured top.

The owner of the vehicle was identified by police on Saturday as 25-year-old Ionut Stroe of Toronto.

Stroe is considered a person of interest in the abduction investigation, and is also wanted for four counts of failing to comply with a release order for unrelated matters.

He is described as approximately five-foot-11, approximately 235 pounds, and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police say 25-year-old Ionut Stroe has a tattoo on his right forearm. TPS/handout

With files from Joseph Ryan and Denio Lourenco, CityNews

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