Stabbing near Yonge and Steeles leaves woman with serious injuries; man in custody

Toronto police responded to the incident at around 3:15 a.m., where officers established a large police presence in the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 26, 2026 5:37 am.

Last Updated October 26, 2026 7:09 am.

One woman was rushed to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in North York early Monday morning.

Toronto police responded to the incident at Steeles Avenue East near Yonge Street at around 3:15 a.m., where officers told CityNews a male suspect was actively attacking a woman.

Paramedics say the female victim was transported to a hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Police told 680 NewsRadio that a 45-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A sharpened piece of wood was found at the scene and recovered as evidence, with police confirming with 680 NewsRadio that’s the weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing.

Investigators have not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, and no information has been provided about possible charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Steeles is closed east and west of Yonge for the investigation.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto votes: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Toronto goes to the polls on Monday in Canada's largest municipal election, where Torontonians get to decide not only who their next mayor will be, but also who will represent them in City Council and...

55m ago

Voters across Ontario head to the polls for municipal elections

It's election day in Ontario, with voters in more than 400 municipalities set to pick their local representatives. The election is headlined by mayoral races in Toronto, Mississauga and Ottawa. Incumbent...

39m ago

Toronto-born voice actor Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dead at 46

Toronto-born voice actor Eric Bauza, best known as the modern voice behind iconic Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at the age of 46. His family announced his death...

1h ago

1 dead, another injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The collision occurred late Sunday night in the westbound express lanes...

updated

7m ago

Top Stories

Toronto votes: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Toronto goes to the polls on Monday in Canada's largest municipal election, where Torontonians get to decide not only who their next mayor will be, but also who will represent them in City Council and...

55m ago

Voters across Ontario head to the polls for municipal elections

It's election day in Ontario, with voters in more than 400 municipalities set to pick their local representatives. The election is headlined by mayoral races in Toronto, Mississauga and Ottawa. Incumbent...

39m ago

Toronto-born voice actor Eric Bauza, voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, dead at 46

Toronto-born voice actor Eric Bauza, best known as the modern voice behind iconic Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died at the age of 46. His family announced his death...

1h ago

1 dead, another injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The collision occurred late Sunday night in the westbound express lanes...

updated

7m ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Canada's largest Diwali festival lights up Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's Diwali Festival of Lights celebration wrapped up Sunday night with a bang. Rashmeen Rupal reports from Nathan Phillips Square on the dazzling finale to Canada's largest Diwali celebration.

8h ago

2:48
Mississauga candidates canvas on eve of hotly-contested election

The leading candidates continue to canvas in the final 24 hours before election day. Brandon Choghri speaks with Mississauga’s mayoral hopefuls ahead of what’s expected to be a tight race.

13h ago

1:51
Police identify person of interest in Scarborough parental abduction

Toronto police have identified a person of interest as they continue to search for a woman in connection with a parental abduction investigation in Scarborough.

October 24, 2026 3:37 pm EST EST

1:56
Above seasonal temperatures for the weekend

Early morning frost gives way to sunny and seasonally mild temperatures on Saturday, and throughout the weekend, before a cooler pattern returns early next week.

October 23, 2026 6:34 pm EST EST

0:39
Ontario proposing digital version of government photo I.D.

The government of Ontario is beginning to introduce digital provincial credentials in a phased manner, starting with the Ontario photo card, issued to Ontario residents who do not have a driver’s licence.

October 23, 2026 2:28 pm EST EST

More Videos