One woman was rushed to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in North York early Monday morning.

Toronto police responded to the incident at Steeles Avenue East near Yonge Street at around 3:15 a.m., where officers told CityNews a male suspect was actively attacking a woman.

Paramedics say the female victim was transported to a hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Police told 680 NewsRadio that a 45-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A sharpened piece of wood was found at the scene and recovered as evidence, with police confirming with 680 NewsRadio that’s the weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing.

Investigators have not released any further details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, and no information has been provided about possible charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Steeles is closed east and west of Yonge for the investigation.