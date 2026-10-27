2026 Ontario municipal elections: Several Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area incumbents voted out

Alvin Tedjo has been elected mayor of Mississauga, defeating both Carolyn Parrish and Bonnie Crombie by a wide margin. The three candidates reflected on the results of the election.

By Nick Westoll

Posted October 27, 2026 5:33 am.

As Ontario residents went to vote in local elections in the province’s 444 municipalities, there will be a number of changes on councils across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

In the jurisdictions with new representatives, there were many instances of veteran representatives with decades of service being voted out of office.

Here is a look at some of the races where there changes:

Toronto

Chris Moise: Elected as Ward 13 Toronto Centre councillor in 2022 and the current chair of the Toronto Board of Health, Moise was defeated by first-time challenger and former advocacy director with The 519 Curran Stikuts. With all polls reporting, Stikuts won with 28.6 per cent of the vote and Moise came second with 23.4 per cent.

Jamaal Myers: Myers, who is the current chair of the TTC board and councillor for Ward 23 Scarborough North, came out on top in 2022 after previous incumbent Cynthia Lai died during the election campaign. In Monday’s election, Myers was defeated by former Liberal Scarborough North MP and TDSB trustee Shaun Chen by more than 10 percentage points.

Frances Nunziata: A councillor for the York South–Weston area since 1997, the current city council speaker, and the previous mayor of York before the City of Toronto amalgamated, Nunziata came a distant third in Monday’s election. Social worker Chiara Padovani, who Nunziata defeated in 2022 by just 94 votes, came out on top with 39.1 per cent of the vote followed by TCDSB trustee Daniel Di Giorgio with 28.6 per cent and Nunziata with 21.7 per cent.

Click here for the full, unofficial list of Toronto election results.

Related:

Peel Region

Carolyn Parrish: Parrish, a veteran Mississauga politician who previous served as a school board trustee, an MP and a councillor, was elected mayor in a 2024 byelection to fill the vacancy left after Bonnie Crombie resigned to eventually become the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. She beat Alvin Tedjo to win the position in the byelection, but Tedjo ran again in this year’s election and won by a large plurality of votes.

Durham Region

Adrian Foster: Foster, the four-term mayor of Clarington, was defeated by retired police officer Tom Dingwall. Dingwall had 53.1 per cent of the vote and Foster had 46.9 per cent.

Halton Region

Rob Burton: The five-term mayor Oakville lost his bid for reelection to councillor and cinema owner Jeff Knoll. Burton came third in the mayoral race with 20.4 per cent of the vote. Coun. Sean O’Meara came second with 22.5 per cent and Knoll topped out with 36.3 per cent.

Anne Lawlor: Lawlor, the incumbent mayor of Halton Hills, was defeated by Coun. Jason Brass after he received 55.7 per cent of the vote while Lawlor got 30.3 per cent.

Gord Krantz: Krantz, the mayor of Milton who first ran for office in 1980 and reelected 14 times, was defeated by Coun. George Minakakis. Minakakis got 45.2 per cent of the vote and Krantz got 25.4 per cent.

Related:

Hamilton

Andrea Horwath: Horwath, a former Ontario NDP leader and current mayor, lost her bid for reelection after a rematch against steel industry advocate Keanin Loomis. Loomis had 41.8 per cent of the vote followed by Coun. Rob Cooper with 31.9 per cent of the vote while Horwath got just 14.5 per cent.

Niagara Region

Jim Diodati: Longtime Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati lost his bid for reelection to Coun. Lori Lococo. He got 41.7 per cent of the vote and she got 51.6 per cent of the vote.

People enter a voting location on municipal election day in Toronto, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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