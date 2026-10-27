This is an update to a story Speakers Corner has been following for several months: a specialized chemotherapy treatment for women living with ovarian cancer is one step closer to being covered by public drug plans in Canada after the drug maker and the Pan Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) announced a deal.

It follows a months-long stalemate between the two parties to get Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine) approved for funding—an issue CityNews has been covering since June.

Elahere is a targeted treatment option for Canadians living with FRα-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and had already been approved by both the FDA and Health Canada for use. Canada’s Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) also recommends it be reimbursed by public drug plans.

“The completion of pCPA negotiations is an encouraging step forward and brings eligible patients closer to accessing a new treatment through public drug plans,” said Tania Vrionis with Ovarian Cancer Canada.

Vrionis says the next step is to now work with provincial and territorial governments to support public reimbursement of the treatment for patients. While there’s no forecasted timeline, Vrionis says she and her members will be adding pressure to get through that process quickly.

“Women with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer don’t have time to wait. It’s critical to move this forward through the additional steps as quickly as possible,” Vrionis said.