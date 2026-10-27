Doerkson tells of ‘productive conversation’ with Carney on supercharging B.C. economy

B.C. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson arrives for a postelection news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2026 7:54 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2026 5:20 am.

VICTORIA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he has spoken with British Columbia’s incoming premier to discuss how to seize major economic opportunities.

Carney says on social media that he and Lorne Doerkson also talked about building infrastructure and about Canada becoming an energy superpower.

Their conversation comes days after the B.C. Conservatives won two-thirds of the seats in the provincial election.

Doerkson says on social media that the conversation was productive.

The premier-designate says he and Carney are aligned on the need to supercharge the economy, attract investment and create good-paying jobs.

He says B.C. has an enormous role in driving Canada’s economic future and is ready to lead.

Doerkson attached a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office about the conversation, which says there was an agreement to work together to increase growth and economic opportunities for B.C. and Canada.

It also says Carney and Doerkson showed a shared interest in a strong partnership, inclusive of all British Columbians, that could supercharge hope and opportunities for the province.

A statement from the New Democrats said caucus would meet Thursday to choose an interim leader and begin working toward becoming a “strong official Opposition” after losing the election.

David Eby resigned as party leader on Saturday after calling a snap election two years early.

The NDP also said the party would take a “clear and honest” look at the election campaign and set the timing and process for a leadership race in the coming weeks and months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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