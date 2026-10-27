Durham police say man bought gold jewellery through Facebook Marketplace using counterfeit cash

Terran Miller, 23, of Cambridge. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 27, 2026 3:13 pm.

Durham police officers have arrested a Cambridge man after he allegedly made several gold jewellery purchases through Facebook Marketplace with counterfeit money.

The alleged purchases took place between November 2025 and February 2026, police said.

“The accused paid for the jewellery using counterfeit money before taking possession of the property,” a police release states. “Investigators determined the victims suffered a combined financial loss of more than $27,000.”

The suspect turned himself in to police on October 27.

Terran Miller, 23, faces charges including fraud over $5,000, uttering counterfeit money, fraud under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators say he used aliases on Facebook including, Slimeoo Miller, Ty Johnson, Ranny RF, and Terran Miller Jr.

“Police believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward,” the release adds. “Anyone who purchased or sold jewelry through Facebook Marketplace and believes they may have been victimized is encouraged to contact their local police service.”

Investigators say Miller faces similar offences in eight other regions across the province.

He was released on an undertaking.

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