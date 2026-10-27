A 55-year-old Etobicoke man is facing a fraud charge after allegedly posing as a lawyer and legal expert while offering immigration-related services to clients seeking work permits and permanent residency in Canada.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) launched an investigation into alleged immigration fraud involving Kishorbhai Patel, who also used the name “Kishor Patel.”

According to investigators, Patel allegedly represented himself as a lawyer and legal expert operating under the names ProLaw Canada Corporation LLP and Canadian International Business Corporation. Police say they have confirmed Patel is not licensed to practise law.

Investigators allege that between October 2025 and January 2026, multiple victims sought Patel’s assistance with work permit and permanent residency applications and made several payments for his services.

Kishorbhai Patel, 55, of Etobicoke, has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Halton police are asking anyone with information about the investigation, or who believes they may have also been victimized, to contact the HRPS Financial Crimes Unit.