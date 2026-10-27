The Toronto Raptors say forward Kawhi Leonard will undergo treatment and rehabilitation after experiencing swelling in his left knee.

The team announced Tuesday that medical imaging revealed no acute injury, but Leonard will begin a treatment and rehabilitation program aimed at addressing the issue. The Raptors said he will be re-evaluated in one week.

Leonard’s health has been a major storyline throughout his NBA career, with the veteran forward managing various knee ailments in recent seasons, including a partial tear of the ACL in his right knee in 2021. He missed Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which the Raptors dropped 117-94.

The 35-year-old was re-acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster offseason trade involving Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple draft picks. Leonard then signed a contract extension with the Raptors.

Leonard has appeared in two games so far this season, averaging 19 points and seven rebounds while shooting 32 per cent from the field.

The Raptors (2-1) host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.