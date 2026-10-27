Mother Nature delivers a treat: Toronto’s Halloween forecast looks mild and pleasant

People look at Jack-O-Lanterns during a pumpkin parade event in Whiteoaks Park in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 27, 2026 9:17 am.

Spooky season is upon us, but the weather this Halloween is far from scary, with above seasonal temperatures and dry conditions expected Saturday.

After a temporary frost advisory for Toronto on Tuesday morning, temperatures will climb to 10 C for a fairly seasonal day time high. Thereafter they will remain at or above seasonal for approximately the next 10 days.

Wednesday will be cloudy during the morning hours with sunny breaks throughout the day and a predicted high of 15 C.

A weather system carrying rain will move into the GTA from northwestern Ontario on Thursday, bringing with it some scattered showers. Temperatures could get as high as 21 C before dropping down again to make for a cooler but sunny Friday.

Temperatures during trick or treat hours on Halloween will remain mild; 11 C around 5 p.m. dropping down to 10 C by 9 p.m.

You won’t need the rain gear on top of costumes as current forecasts show a cloudy but dry evening.

Click here for details on the extended forecast and to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee.

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