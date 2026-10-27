Multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 403 on-ramp in Burlington

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted October 27, 2026 1:37 pm.

A crash involving multiple vehicles has led to road closures on Highway 403 and the QEW in Burlington on Tuesday.

The OPP says the collision involves a dump truck and occupants from the vehicles are being assessed for injuries. It is unclear how many people may be injured at this time.

The Highway 403 southbound on-ramp from Guelph Line in Burlington is closed and the westbound QEW from Guelph Line to Brant is closed due to the collision

Drivers may experience delays in the area.

More to come

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto voter turnout climbs to highest level in more than a decade

Toronto voters turned out in significantly higher numbers for the 2026 municipal election, delivering the city's strongest voter participation rate since 2014 and reversing a decline that peaked with a...

4h ago

Liberals table bill to bar access to MAID for mental illness, allow advance requests

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser on Tuesday introduced a bill to amend Canada's medical assistance in dying law to allow people to make advance requests and bar access for those suffering solely from a mental illness.

1h ago

'Encouraging step forward': Canadian ovarian cancer treatment clears funding hurdle

This is an update to a story Speakers Corner has been following for several months: a specialized chemotherapy treatment for women living with ovarian cancer is one step closer to being covered by public...

3h ago

Etobicoke man charged in immigration fraud scheme after allegedly posing as lawyer

A 55-year-old Etobicoke man is facing a fraud charge after allegedly posing as a lawyer and legal expert while offering immigration-related services to clients seeking work permits and permanent residency...

32m ago

Top Stories

Toronto voter turnout climbs to highest level in more than a decade

Toronto voters turned out in significantly higher numbers for the 2026 municipal election, delivering the city's strongest voter participation rate since 2014 and reversing a decline that peaked with a...

4h ago

Liberals table bill to bar access to MAID for mental illness, allow advance requests

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser on Tuesday introduced a bill to amend Canada's medical assistance in dying law to allow people to make advance requests and bar access for those suffering solely from a mental illness.

1h ago

'Encouraging step forward': Canadian ovarian cancer treatment clears funding hurdle

This is an update to a story Speakers Corner has been following for several months: a specialized chemotherapy treatment for women living with ovarian cancer is one step closer to being covered by public...

3h ago

Etobicoke man charged in immigration fraud scheme after allegedly posing as lawyer

A 55-year-old Etobicoke man is facing a fraud charge after allegedly posing as a lawyer and legal expert while offering immigration-related services to clients seeking work permits and permanent residency...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Ford and Stiles trade jabs at Queen's Park as Fall session returns

As MPPs return to Queen's Park, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and opposition leader Marit Stiles wasted no time to exchange jabs.

1h ago

13:13
Olivia Chow delivers victory speech after winning Toronto mayoral re-election

Olivia Chow addressed supporters after winning re-election as mayor of Toronto.

14h ago

3:43
Caroyln Parrish says she should've 'simplified' campaign message in concession speech

Carolyn Parrish conceded defeat after losing re-election in the Mississauga mayoral race to Alvin Tedjo.

16h ago

2:00
Bonnie Crombie speaks after defeat in Mississauga mayoral election

Bonnie Crombie addressed supporters after losing the Mississauga mayoral race to Alvin Tedjo.

16h ago

2:35
Alvin Tedjo declared winner of Mississauga mayoral election: CityNews

CityNews has declared Alvin Tedjo as the projected winner of the Mississauga mayoral race.

16h ago

More Videos