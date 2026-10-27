Multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 403 on-ramp in Burlington

A crash involving multiple vehicles has led to road closures on Highway 403 and the QEW in Burlington on Tuesday.

The OPP says the collision involves a dump truck and occupants from the vehicles are being assessed for injuries. It is unclear how many people may be injured at this time.

The Highway 403 southbound on-ramp from Guelph Line in Burlington is closed and the westbound QEW from Guelph Line to Brant is closed due to the collision

Drivers may experience delays in the area.

More to come