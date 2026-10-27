Politicians return to Ontario legislature after 147-day break

The Queen's Park Legislative Chamber is seen in Toronto, on Nov. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2026 9:10 am.

Ontario politicians are set to return to Queen’s Park today after a 147-day break.

The house is expected to sit for 23 days in a short but intense session, a hallmark under Premier Doug Ford’s government since he won his third election in February 2025.

The government’s handling of the Ontario Student Assistance Program is expected to dominate question period.

Many students and their families are livid after the province paused OSAP payments to all students at career colleges for the next few months as it tries to get a handle on a burgeoning scandal amid concerns about OSAP activity at some schools.

Related:

The province revamped the student financial aid program by drastically cutting the percentage of grants in favour of loans, arguing the program was unsustainable.

But data obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request points to larger-than-usual increases at some schools, including seven career colleges whose $385 million in OSAP grants in 2024-25 matched the amount that went to students at all publicly funded colleges in the province.

Career Colleges Ontario first began warning the province in 2023 of what they allege was suspicious use of OSAP funds at a small number of schools.

But it wasn’t until May of this year that Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn cut off six schools from OSAP eligibility.

The minister announced earlier this month that KPMG started in August an audit of OSAP at career colleges and he referred the matter to the Ontario Provincial Police based on “serious concerns” uncovered in the audit’s preliminary findings. He did not name the colleges that were the subject of the concerns referred to police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2026 Ontario municipal elections: Several Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area incumbents voted out

Several mayors and councillors in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area went down in defeat during local elections across Ontario on Monday.

4h ago

Olivia Chow batters Bradford on way to second term as Toronto mayor

A pesky and persistent Brad Bradford may have been nipping at the heels of Olivia Chow, but in the end, he got the boot. Torontonians voted to give Chow a clear second mandate as mayor on Monday night,...

11h ago

Toronto voter turnout climbs to highest level in more than a decade

Toronto voters turned out in significantly higher numbers for the 2026 municipal election, delivering the city's strongest voter participation rate since 2014 and reversing a decline that peaked with a...

1h ago

Mother Nature delivers a treat: Toronto's Halloween forecast looks mild and pleasant

Spooky season is upon us, but the weather this Halloween is far from scary, with above seasonal temperatures and dry conditions expected Saturday. After a temporary frost advisory for Toronto on Tuesday...

51m ago

Top Stories

2026 Ontario municipal elections: Several Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area incumbents voted out

Several mayors and councillors in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area went down in defeat during local elections across Ontario on Monday.

4h ago

Olivia Chow batters Bradford on way to second term as Toronto mayor

A pesky and persistent Brad Bradford may have been nipping at the heels of Olivia Chow, but in the end, he got the boot. Torontonians voted to give Chow a clear second mandate as mayor on Monday night,...

11h ago

Toronto voter turnout climbs to highest level in more than a decade

Toronto voters turned out in significantly higher numbers for the 2026 municipal election, delivering the city's strongest voter participation rate since 2014 and reversing a decline that peaked with a...

1h ago

Mother Nature delivers a treat: Toronto's Halloween forecast looks mild and pleasant

Spooky season is upon us, but the weather this Halloween is far from scary, with above seasonal temperatures and dry conditions expected Saturday. After a temporary frost advisory for Toronto on Tuesday...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Chris Moise loses Toronto Centre seat to Curran Stikuts

Toronto Centre will see a new city councillor with Curran Stikuts taking over for one-term representative Chris Moise. Our Audra Brown spoke with the defeated incumbent.

10h ago

13:13
Olivia Chow delivers victory speech after winning Toronto mayoral re-election

Olivia Chow addressed supporters after winning re-election as mayor of Toronto.

10h ago

3:43
Caroyln Parrish says she should've 'simplified' campaign message in concession speech

Carolyn Parrish conceded defeat after losing re-election in the Mississauga mayoral race to Alvin Tedjo.

12h ago

2:00
Bonnie Crombie speaks after defeat in Mississauga mayoral election

Bonnie Crombie addressed supporters after losing the Mississauga mayoral race to Alvin Tedjo.

13h ago

2:35
Alvin Tedjo declared winner of Mississauga mayoral election: CityNews

CityNews has declared Alvin Tedjo as the projected winner of the Mississauga mayoral race.

13h ago

More Videos