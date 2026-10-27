Timeline of events in OSAP career colleges warnings, probes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is coming under increasing fire for how it has handled Ontario Student Assistance Program payments at private career colleges.

Critics say the government set the stage for the system to possibly be exploited, did not properly oversee the billions of dollars going out the door, then made students pay the price.

The following timeline is based largely on documents filed in court as Academy of Learning career college locations that share a common owner try to fight a government decision to deny them OSAP eligibility.

Academy of Learning denies any wrongdoing and the government’s allegations have not been proven in court. The Academy says the schools have instituted a large number of corrective actions in response to ministry concerns.

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2020: Ontario allows online-only programs, including those without live instruction, to qualify for OSAP.

January 2023: Career Colleges Ontario raises concerns about “indicators consistent with suspicious activity” in a meeting with the government, as well as at meetings in May and November of that year.

Oct. 1, 2024: The Ministry of Colleges and Universities sends routine notices of inspection to Academy of Learning locations on Bay Street in Toronto and in Brampton East.

Jan. 15, 2025: Career Colleges Ontario writes to the ministry noting 10 schools in particular with OSAP usage showing significant anomalies, including the two Academy of Learning locations. Names of the other eight schools are redacted.

May 2025: The federal government tells Ontario about concerns with several schools, including the two Academy of Learning locations.

July 8, 2025: Ministry starts in-person inspection at Academy of Learning — Bay.

Aug. 8, 2025: Both Academy of Learning locations are approved for OSAP for the 2025-26 year.

Aug. 12, 2025: Ministry starts in-person inspection process for Academy of Learning — Brampton East, sending them an email apologizing for “the delay, which was due to transitions in roles and the implementation of new inspections procedures.”

Sept. 17, 2025: Ministry shares its Academy of Learning — Bay inspection report with the school. Among other concerns, it alleges inspectors found evidence suggesting third parties were completing the coursework — sometimes entire courses in one day — and a few students who couldn’t name their school or program.

December 2025: Ministry tasks its forensic investigation team to provide advice to further strengthen oversight of career colleges and OSAP.

Feb. 12, 2026: Minister Nolan Quinn announces that due to rising pressures on OSAP, career college students will no longer be eligible for grants, and students at publicly funded colleges and universities will receive a maximum of 25 per cent of their financial aid as grants, down from 85 per cent.

Feb. 26, 2026: Career Colleges Ontario sends Quinn a second letter, asking the ministry to inspect 14 campuses it has identified as having “possible suspicious” OSAP activity.

March 9, 2026: Ministry shares its Academy of Learning — Brampton East inspection report with the school. It details concerns about “compromised participation” in programs delivered asynchronously online.

May 1, 2026: Ministry decides the two schools and a few others will not be eligible for OSAP for the 2026-27 year, a decision the schools are now challenging in court.

August 2026: Ministry asks KPMG to audit OSAP use at private post-secondary institutions.

Oct. 2, 2026: Ministry refers concerns from audit’s preliminary findings to the Ontario Provincial Police and says many of the concerns stem from online-only programs.

Oct. 6, 2026: Quinn announces pause on OSAP payments to all private post-secondary institutions across the province, leaving thousands of students in limbo.

October 2026: Ministry begins in-person inspections at eight career colleges but does not name them.

Fall 2026: Government intends to table legislation to exclude “predominantly online-only programs” at career colleges from OSAP.