Privacy commissioner opens investigation into Crime Stoppers data breach

Canada’s privacy watchdog has launched an investigation into a reportedly massive Crime Stoppers data breach as police departments across the country have paused accepting tips through the platform.

The office of privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says the probe will look into the cybersecurity incident involving Navigate360, the third-party company that manages the platform used by Crime Stoppers.

The investigation comes after CBC reported that 1.5 million tips submitted to Canadian Crime Stoppers programs over the last 25 years were exposed when Navigate360 was hacked in March.

The U.S.-based company confirmed the breach last week, saying it immediately opened its own investigation, took “mitigation measures” and “implemented additional and enhanced safeguards” with the support of another cybersecurity firm after the discovery.

Police forces across Ontario, including several in the Greater Toronto Area, temporarily paused directing public calls to Crime Stoppers following the revelation.

Beyond Ontario, at least two police departments in Manitoba, including Winnipeg, have said that they would stop taking tips through the program as they review and assess the incident.

Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers told the public over the weekend to avoid sending tips through its platform.

“The pause is temporary. We will begin accepting new tips as soon as we are confident it is safe to do so,” it said in a statement.

The privacy commissioner’s office said it has reached out to Crime Stoppers programs to offer “expertise and guidance” in response to the breach.

“The investigation will examine the security safeguards that Navigate360 had in place at the time of the breach to determine the organization’s compliance with Canada’s federal private-sector privacy law,” it said in a statement Tuesday.

The watchdog also said it has contacted Navigate360, though it didn’t say whether the company has responded.

It said its engagement “with both organizations is focused on ensuring that the necessary steps are being taken to address the breach and protect Canadians’ personal information.”