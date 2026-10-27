Suspect wanted in sexual assault at venue near King and Simcoe

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault at a venue near King and Simcoe streets.

It’s alleged the victim was at the venue, dancing with her friends, and was approached by the suspect.

During the interaction and shortly after, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

The suspect is described as 20 years old with curly black hair who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes with red markings.

His image has been released and police ask anyone with information to contact investigators.