There has been ‘limited progress’ in Canada-U.S. trade talks: Canadian official

OTTAWA — A Canadian official says there has been “limited progress” made in recent trade talks with the United States.

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday acknowledged talks had intensified slightly in recent days and President Donald Trump and his officials have suggested a deal could be possible before next week midterm elections in the United States.

But a Canadian government official with knowledge of the negotiations, who was not authorized to speak publicly about them, says today while discussions have continued, “there has been limited progress.”

Diplomatic relations between Canada and the U.S. have been dicey since Carney’s government walked away from formal trade talks in August and the prime minister accused the Americans of making unreasonable last-minute demands.

In response, Washington imposed tariffs on billions of dollars in Canadian goods, and Ottawa followed up with retaliatory tariffs on American products.

Trump announced Friday he will lift some of the 50 per cent tariffs on Canada at the end of the month, while adding tariffs to dozens of new products, including Canadian garbage and sewage.

With files from David Baxter in Ottawa and Aaron Sousa in Edmonton