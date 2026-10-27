TMX CEO wants to see Canadian capital markets compete on world stage

The TMX logo is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2026 1:03 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2026 1:16 pm.

CALGARY — The chief executive of TMX Group Ltd. says he’d like to see reduced regulatory and cost barriers for companies wanting to list on Canada’s main stock exchange as it looks to gain a competitive edge globally.

At a conference hosted by the Alberta Securities Commission, John McKenzie was asked whether he is concerned about the drop in numbers of issuers trading on the TSX.

McKenzie says it’s not a phenomenon that’s limited to Canada and that it’s partly a function of there being so much growth concentrated in a relatively few large-cap names.

He says it’s good to have Canadian heavyweights that are able to compete on the world stage, but he also wants to see small- and medium-cap names thrive and scale up, too.

He says the tax and regulatory burden that applies to a major multibillion-dollar company like Enbridge Inc., for example, shouldn’t also have to be shouldered by a $20-million firm with fewer resources.

McKenzie says for the first nine months of the year, TMX brought more than 300 new issuers into the market — two-thirds structured products and one-third companies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto voter turnout climbs to highest level in more than a decade

Toronto voters turned out in significantly higher numbers for the 2026 municipal election, delivering the city's strongest voter participation rate since 2014 and reversing a decline that peaked with a...

4h ago

Multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 403 on-ramp in Burlington

A crash involving multiple vehicles has led to road closures on Highway 403 and the QEW in Burlington on Tuesday. The OPP says the collision involves a dump truck and occupants from the vehicles are...

10m ago

Liberals table bill to bar access to MAID for mental illness, allow advance requests

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser on Tuesday introduced a bill to amend Canada's medical assistance in dying law to allow people to make advance requests and bar access for those suffering solely from a mental illness.

1h ago

'Encouraging step forward': Canadian ovarian cancer treatment clears funding hurdle

This is an update to a story Speakers Corner has been following for several months: a specialized chemotherapy treatment for women living with ovarian cancer is one step closer to being covered by public...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto voter turnout climbs to highest level in more than a decade

Toronto voters turned out in significantly higher numbers for the 2026 municipal election, delivering the city's strongest voter participation rate since 2014 and reversing a decline that peaked with a...

4h ago

Multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 403 on-ramp in Burlington

A crash involving multiple vehicles has led to road closures on Highway 403 and the QEW in Burlington on Tuesday. The OPP says the collision involves a dump truck and occupants from the vehicles are...

10m ago

Liberals table bill to bar access to MAID for mental illness, allow advance requests

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser on Tuesday introduced a bill to amend Canada's medical assistance in dying law to allow people to make advance requests and bar access for those suffering solely from a mental illness.

1h ago

'Encouraging step forward': Canadian ovarian cancer treatment clears funding hurdle

This is an update to a story Speakers Corner has been following for several months: a specialized chemotherapy treatment for women living with ovarian cancer is one step closer to being covered by public...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Ford and Stiles trade jabs at Queen's Park as Fall session returns

As MPPs return to Queen's Park, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and opposition leader Marit Stiles wasted no time to exchange jabs.

1h ago

13:13
Olivia Chow delivers victory speech after winning Toronto mayoral re-election

Olivia Chow addressed supporters after winning re-election as mayor of Toronto.

14h ago

3:43
Caroyln Parrish says she should've 'simplified' campaign message in concession speech

Carolyn Parrish conceded defeat after losing re-election in the Mississauga mayoral race to Alvin Tedjo.

16h ago

2:00
Bonnie Crombie speaks after defeat in Mississauga mayoral election

Bonnie Crombie addressed supporters after losing the Mississauga mayoral race to Alvin Tedjo.

16h ago

2:35
Alvin Tedjo declared winner of Mississauga mayoral election: CityNews

CityNews has declared Alvin Tedjo as the projected winner of the Mississauga mayoral race.

16h ago

More Videos