TMX CEO wants to see Canadian capital markets compete on world stage

CALGARY — The chief executive of TMX Group Ltd. says he’d like to see reduced regulatory and cost barriers for companies wanting to list on Canada’s main stock exchange as it looks to gain a competitive edge globally.

At a conference hosted by the Alberta Securities Commission, John McKenzie was asked whether he is concerned about the drop in numbers of issuers trading on the TSX.

McKenzie says it’s not a phenomenon that’s limited to Canada and that it’s partly a function of there being so much growth concentrated in a relatively few large-cap names.

He says it’s good to have Canadian heavyweights that are able to compete on the world stage, but he also wants to see small- and medium-cap names thrive and scale up, too.

He says the tax and regulatory burden that applies to a major multibillion-dollar company like Enbridge Inc., for example, shouldn’t also have to be shouldered by a $20-million firm with fewer resources.

McKenzie says for the first nine months of the year, TMX brought more than 300 new issuers into the market — two-thirds structured products and one-third companies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press