The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for a male suspect who is wanted following the alleged sexual assault of a female who works at a store in the Church-Wellesley area.

Officers said on Monday, Sept. 14, at around 7:20 p.m., a man entered a store near Yonge Street and St. Mary Street and allegedly sexually assaulted an employee.

He then fled from the store on foot in an unknown direction, police added.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-10, approximately 60-70 years old, with a thin build, and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a black shirt underneath, dark blue jeans, a black hat, and brown shoes.

Police have shared photos of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPS investigators at 416-808-5200.