Man sought in alleged sexual assault of store employee in Church-Wellesley

The suspect is described as 5-foot-10, approximately 60-70 years old, with a thin build, and short grey hair. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 27, 2026 11:19 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for a male suspect who is wanted following the alleged sexual assault of a female who works at a store in the Church-Wellesley area.

Officers said on Monday, Sept. 14, at around 7:20 p.m., a man entered a store near Yonge Street and St. Mary Street and allegedly sexually assaulted an employee.

He then fled from the store on foot in an unknown direction, police added.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-10, approximately 60-70 years old, with a thin build, and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a black shirt underneath, dark blue jeans, a black hat, and brown shoes.

Police have shared photos of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact TPS investigators at 416-808-5200.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto voter turnout climbs to highest level in more than a decade

Toronto voters turned out in significantly higher numbers for the 2026 municipal election, delivering the city's strongest voter participation rate since 2014 and reversing a decline that peaked with a...

2h ago

Liberals table bill restricting access to MAID for mental illness

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser has introduced a bill to amend Canada's medical assistance in dying law.

1h ago

Raptors' Kawhi Leonard to undergo treatment for left knee swelling; will miss at least 1 week

The Toronto Raptors say forward Kawhi Leonard will undergo treatment and rehabilitation after experiencing swelling in his left knee. The team announced Tuesday that medical imaging revealed no acute...

20m ago

'Encouraging step forward': Canadian ovarian cancer treatment clears funding hurdle

This is an update to a story Speakers Corner has been following for several months: a specialized chemotherapy treatment for women living with ovarian cancer is one step closer to being covered by public...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto voter turnout climbs to highest level in more than a decade

Toronto voters turned out in significantly higher numbers for the 2026 municipal election, delivering the city's strongest voter participation rate since 2014 and reversing a decline that peaked with a...

2h ago

Liberals table bill restricting access to MAID for mental illness

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser has introduced a bill to amend Canada's medical assistance in dying law.

1h ago

Raptors' Kawhi Leonard to undergo treatment for left knee swelling; will miss at least 1 week

The Toronto Raptors say forward Kawhi Leonard will undergo treatment and rehabilitation after experiencing swelling in his left knee. The team announced Tuesday that medical imaging revealed no acute...

20m ago

'Encouraging step forward': Canadian ovarian cancer treatment clears funding hurdle

This is an update to a story Speakers Corner has been following for several months: a specialized chemotherapy treatment for women living with ovarian cancer is one step closer to being covered by public...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:46
Ovarian cancer treatment clears funding hurdle in Canada

After months of advocacy and negotiations, a breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients. A specialized chemotherapy treatment is one step closer to receiving public funding in Canada.

1h ago

13:13
Olivia Chow delivers victory speech after winning Toronto mayoral re-election

Olivia Chow addressed supporters after winning re-election as mayor of Toronto.

12h ago

3:43
Caroyln Parrish says she should've 'simplified' campaign message in concession speech

Carolyn Parrish conceded defeat after losing re-election in the Mississauga mayoral race to Alvin Tedjo.

14h ago

2:00
Bonnie Crombie speaks after defeat in Mississauga mayoral election

Bonnie Crombie addressed supporters after losing the Mississauga mayoral race to Alvin Tedjo.

14h ago

2:35
Alvin Tedjo declared winner of Mississauga mayoral election: CityNews

CityNews has declared Alvin Tedjo as the projected winner of the Mississauga mayoral race.

15h ago

More Videos